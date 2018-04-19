Day One fans might want to pay special attention to Pope’s trench she wears in the finale, as it honors the character’s story arc. “Shonda wrote into the finale — and I’m paraphrasing — that Olivia struts down a D.C. street in an iconic white coat,” she says. "Shonda agreed it should be something similar to the Tory Burch coat from the pilot,” but that particular coat is old and had been dried cleaned a million times. “It was not at its best and we couldn’t repeat it.” However, Paolo fashioned a Burberry trench in its place. “I left it longer than the original trench, which we had shortened below the knee, because it was freezing in DC” — but more importantly because “it felt like she needed more armor.” Paolo says. “She had gone through so much in the last seven seasons. Her strutting down the street in her Tom Ford shoes, with the white Burberry and the Prada, those are three brands we’ve used consistently through the years.”