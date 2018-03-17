What We Know About The Scandal Finale From The Cast's Instagrams

After seven seasons, one of Shonda Rhimes’ most popular shows, Scandal, has come to an end. Well, at least for the cast and crew. Production on the final episode wrapped early Saturday morning and lucky for us, the show’s creator and some of its stars shared photos that offer quite a few clues as to who’s in the final scene of the beloved, political drama. For fans of the show, we can continue living in Shondaland a few weeks longer.
The cast began posting on social media Friday afternoon, and here is what we have managed to figure out. It appears as though the final scene is shot, at least in part, in Olivia Pope and her father’s favorite restaurant. Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) shared a number of photos on set that day. “Waiting for the last shot,” he captioned a photo sitting at the fictional, frequented restaurant. Does that mean he will be in the final scene?
Speaking of the final scene, based on a photo posted by Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes) on Twitter, she as well as co-stars Huck Muñoz (Guillermo Diaz) and Charlie (George Newbern) will be in the concluding shot.
One more scene...#scandal #onelasttime pic.twitter.com/JJXrxBxesF— Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) March 17, 2018
One of the biggest clues we got was from the show creator Shonda Rhimes herself. Posing alongside Lowes in a selfie, Rhimes captioned her Instagram photo, “Last scene rehearsed. Can barely breathe.” Based on the last two photos, it would appear that Quinn is in the last scene. She took over OPA for Olivia in season six. Does the show end with Quinn becoming the new Olivia?
It sounds like everyone in the cast wanted to be there for the final shot. Executive producer Tom Verica tweeted late last night that the set was crowded for the event. Could this be because there are a lot of people involved in the final scene, or merely because everyone wanted to join in on the milestone? Based on another photo from Rhimes’ Instagram, it looks as though Eli Pope (Joe Morton) doesn’t make it to the final shot.
Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) captured one of the last moments on set as they finished the final scene. In this pivotal moment, you can also see Abby Whelan (Darby Stanchfield) and Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry). Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), while joining in for a few photos, is not in many of the behind-the-scenes shots. More than likely because she spent the final scene in front of the camera. Amid cheers and applause, you can see the cast and crew all making sure they film or photograph the moment. With this final clip, we see everyone in the control room. Well, nearly everyone. It’s safe to say that those behind the cameras are not in the very last shot of the series. Based on who is and isn’t in the control room, the only people left are Olivia, Quinn, Huck, and Charlie. This leaves us with a few questions.
Olivia tried to kill Quinn earlier this season; do they make up or does Quinn attempt to get her revenge? Do Charlie and Huck take sides? Huck is very loyal to Quinn; but Charlie is her husband and father of her child. Perhaps the show goes out on a softer note. Instead of revenge and sides, maybe they share a nice glass of wine and end as friends.
The final episode of Scandal airs on April 19, 2018.
