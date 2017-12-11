Prolific showrunner Shonda Rhimes has oodles of fans who loyally watch her #TGIT lineup every week. However, there's one person not setting her DVR to record shows like Scandal and Grey's Anatomy. According to a recent interview in The Hollywood Reporter, Shonda's daughter Harper Rhimes doesn't watch either ABC series.
Harper, a 15-year-old artist, was profiled along with her famous mom by The Hollywood Reporter and, naturally, the subject of whether Harper watches some of her mother's longest-running Shondaland series came up. The teenager admitted to THR that she doesn't watch Grey's Anatomy — despite her love for the lead actress, Ellen Pompeo — and revealed that she's no longer invested in Olivia Pope's Washington, D.C. drama, either.
"I used to watch [Scandal,]" Harper told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it hasn't really grown on me in a while."
Instead, Harper told THR that she adores Stranger Things — good news for her mom, who recently signed a deal with Netflix.
Though it might seem odd that Harper isn't super into her mother's shows (especially when so much of the world is), it's not that ridiculous. I mean, what teenager is thoroughly invested in their parent's work life?
Harper isn't the only person to admit that they don't keep up with the TV show that their loved one works on. Dylan Sprouse recently revealed in an interview with IndieWire that he's only seen one episode of Riverdale, the show that his identical twin brother Cole currently stars on.
If Shonda did want to convince Harper to tune into Scandal, well, she might have a bit of a hard time.
"[My daughters] are all stubborn — and I mean that in the best way," Shonda told Good Housekeeping in 2016. "No one will ever take advantage of them. They will always go their own way because they have decided they're going to."
