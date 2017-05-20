Rhimes added that while it was her decision to end the hit show, it was a scary one. "It's scary to make a change," she wrote, noting that the show is like a second home to her and that the cast is like family. As the newsletter continued, Rhimes explained that just like all the show's fans, she's a Gladiator, too, and the show has created its own tribes, something she's proud of creating. Bringing people together, she says, is part of why she creates all her Shondaland shows. As Scandal comes to an end, we're sure that Rhimes will be there alongside all of her loyal acolytes, a glass of red wine in hand, to bid adieu to Olivia Pope and Co.