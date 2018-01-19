This just might be what saves Olivia. In a couple of beautiful scenes, Huck (Guillermo Diaz) starts to figure out that Olivia had Rashad (Faran Tahir) killed and Quinn found out about it, so Liv had to kill Quinn to protect herself and President Grant (Bellamy Young). He then wants to go after Olivia in revenge, which first plays out as he attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and later when he talks to Olivia in Quinn's office. Olivia discovers Quinn kept her white hat from the early seasons and she drunkenly tries it on and remarks that she remembers it being prettier.