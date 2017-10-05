Which brings us to the primary reason Olivia Pope should actually go. She has spent her entire career playing puppet master to politicians. And it hasn’t always been strictly business. Many of her decisions have been motivated by personal issues and felt broadly as a result. Olivia Pope represents the broken political wheel. She is the reason for the corruption in her fictional Washington. It’s easy to argue that someone else will just replace her in this role, but the chances of them being as good at it are slim. If Scandal truly wants to close the book, Pope is a loose end that needs to be tied. Retirement is not an option, as she will always be a target. And knowing that she’s still solving cases is just going to keep me up at night. Give Pope an honorable death, and with it, give us some hope that our political system can actually work for the people.