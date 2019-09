Over the last seven seasons of Scandal , Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has done more than coin the phrase “It’s handled” and prove President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) definitely cannot earn her. She has also imbibed a ton of red wine while wearing the finest cream and neutral luxury separates a D.C. fixer can buy. While we’re all used to seeing Liv down a glass of vino like an especially thirsty goldfish in a brand new bowl, there was something different about newly-named Command’s drinking habits in Thursday night’s midseason finale “Something Borrowed.” That subtle visual alarm bell was the fact there was no glass at all for her wine — Olivia Pope was drinking right out of the bottle. This may seem like the kind of reaction anyone would have to acting as both the White House chief of staff and Command of B613, the world’s top spy organization, but, in reality, it was proof of Olivia’s biggest transformation.