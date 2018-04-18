Olivia Pope-Approved Wine & Popcorn Pairings For The Scandal Series Finale

The reign of Olivia Pope (played by the luminous Kerry Washington) as an ass-kicking gladiator turned Chief of Staff — who knows how to work a business-chic lewk better than any other character on TV — is officially coming to its bittersweet end. This week, the last episode of Scandal's seventh and final season will air on ABC. Maybe this news feels like nails on the chalkboard of your Shondaland-loving soul. Or maybe you gave up on the series long ago, when once compelling plot points turned into a tangled web of every character murdering, spying, and sexing it up in our nation's capital. Despite conflicting opinions on the storyline, we can probably all agree that there's an action-packed (and likely emotional) finale in store for us. Therefore, like Olivia Pope herself, we're going to need popcorn and wine — especially after last week’s secret-spilling penultimate episode.
If there's one thing Pope taught us over her seven year run, it's that wine and popcorn is a power dining move for badass girl-bosses. (She also taught us not to shy away from a good statement coat.) So let's set any potential plot qualms aside and address the most important question at hand: What bottles of wine best pair with our bowls of popcorn? We can't guarantee a satisfactory and streamlined conclusion to the iconic show, but we can promise snacking success with eight pairing suggestions from Winc's Wine Director, Brooke Matthias.
Whether you feel salty or sweet, in the mood for white or an Olivia Pope red, the booze and kernel pairings ahead will keep you fueled through Scandal's swan song, "Over A Cliff." Liv might be too busy dealing with the catastrophe of B613 going public to enjoy her own signature dinner, but at least you won’t have that problem.