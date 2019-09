Olivia Pope-Approved Wine & Popcorn Pairings For The Scandal Series Finale

The reign of Olivia Pope (played by the luminous Kerry Washington) as an ass-kicking gladiator turned Chief of Staff — who knows how to work a business-chic lewk better than any other character on TV — is officially coming to its bittersweet end. This week, the last episode of Scandal's seventh and final season will air on ABC. Maybe this news feels like nails on the chalkboard of your Shondaland-loving soul. Or maybe you gave up on the series long ago, when once compelling plot points turned into a tangled web of every character murdering, spying, and sexing it up in our nation's capital. Despite conflicting opinions on the storyline, we can probably all agree that there's an action-packed (and likely emotional) finale in store for us. Therefore, like Olivia Pope herself, we're going to need popcorn and wine — especially after last week’s secret-spilling penultimate episode.