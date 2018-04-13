After having a crisis of conscious at the Smithsonian to the tune of the Stevie Wonder’s very apropos “Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday,” Liv realizes she has to come clean about every dark deed and tells the Grants as much. While Mellie and Fitz squawk about their legacy, it sounds a lot like a conversation in the writers’ room talking through this very honest end-game plan. After everything Scandal has built up, can you really expose it as a wild ride of villainy? That there were never any white hats? Is that what you want Olivia Pope & Co. to be remembered for? Well, it seems the answer is yes, as Olivia screams, “We are not the heroes of this story. We are the villains.” She’s not lying (for once).