The fun of a thriller like Scandal is trying to guess what's going to happen next. But with twists like this, there's no payoff. There's no feasible way fans could have guessed Luna didn't want her husband to be president. We didn't know anything about her character, or the dynamics in their marriage and family life. Viewers would never think she'd want her husband dead, because we didn't know who she was. Yes, the left-field reveal is a twist, but it's a bad twist. It's not fun to play along when this is the ending — it just makes me angry for investing so much time in the show.