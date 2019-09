I'll admit, when the show revealed that Maya (Khandi Alexander) was trying to shoot the person behind Frankie's death, I got excited. There was a limited number of people on that stage, and it was fun, for a minute, to guess who Maya was aiming at. Of course, Cyrus would have been my first guess, but he was at home during the inauguration. Was it David (Joshua Malina)? That's a stretch, but he did bring someone a human head in a box last week. The scene was heavy foreshadowing for what was to come in the finale — the "bad guys" threatened to cut off Olivia's ( Kerry Washington ) head by sending Rowan (Joe Morton) the bricks. But in the end, the so-called white hats were just as bad as Samantha and Peus were.