Is This Man TV’s Most Terrifying Villain?

But whether or not Cyrus actually tried to have Vargas killed doesn't change the fact that he's clearly going to be this season's villain. And he might just be able to out-do Papa Pope, evil-wise. Rowan is cunning and murderous, but he still has a weakness in caring about Olivia. After James' death, Cyrus has not appeared to care about any other human beings, which makes him an incredibly dangerous villain. Regardless of how Vargas died, Cyrus was definitely feigning sadness, both at the hospital and when he stood next to Fitz the next morning. Even standing there, with Vargas' blood on his shirt, Cyrus would have been thinking about his potential ascent into the oval. And at Fitz's press conference, Cyrus was trying not to smirk — some of Jeff Perry's finest acting ever on the show. Cyrus is ruthless, and he'd be thinking of himself, even on this occasion. Cyrus Beene is an opportunistic snake. Whether or not he killed his way into the presidency, he has no problem, as Mellie puts it, stepping over Vargas' charred body into the Oval Office. He's excellent at pretending he cares about other people, and about America, which makes him a scarier, and far more interesting, villain than Rowan ever was. It's the United States of Beene now, and that's absolutely terrifying.