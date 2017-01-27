Story from TV Shows

The Scandal Premiere Was Bonkers & Twitter Is Eating It Up (Spoilers)

Erin Donnelly
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers about last night's season 6 premiere of Scandal. Read at your own risk. Once again, we can't handle the Scandal. Shonda Rhimes had Olivia Pope fans choking on their popcorn and red wine with Thursday's intense election antics. To recap: Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) lost the election to Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira). Then Vargas was assassinated in an attack orchestrated by that scheming Cyrus (Jeff Perry). And now nobody quite knows who will take over as president-elect. Isn't it nice to know that, even after this week, fictional politics are still slightly more stressful than the real version? (Slightly.) Fans were quick to jump on Twitter to collectively freak out. There were the predictable comparisons to Trump, Pence, and Clinton, but the best tweets simply documented the share WTF-ery of it all. Even the "Friday" girl was blown away.
Time to take a deep breath and maybe book a yoga class, We all need some self-care before next Thursday rolls around.
