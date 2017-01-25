After a far-too-long hiatus, Scandal is finally back this week, along with the rest of Shonda Rhimes' TGIT lineup on ABC.
The main question on fans' minds, of course, is who won the show's presidential election. We already know it's not Scandal's Trump-inspired character, Hollis Doyle (Gregg Henry), since Mellie (Bellamy Young) won the Republican primary. But it's a tough race between Mellie and Democratic candidate Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira).
Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out which of them is the winner; the season 6 premiere will take place on election night, and we'll learn who our next president in the Scandal-verse is.
Of course, the actual politics aren't the only reason we tune into the show each week. There's still plenty of romantic drama that went unanswered last season. We're talking about the sexual tension between Mellie and Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.), and the fact that Jake (Scott Foley) is now married (again).
Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) certainly doesn't need a man, but her romantic entanglements have always been a key part of Scandal. And since Jake's marriage was only meant to help advance Rowan's agenda, it's safe to say that relationship will be over before death does them part.
Click through to catch up on what happened to all your favorite Scandal characters last season, and get ready for some major drama when it returns on Thursday.