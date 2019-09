Who Killed Wes On How To Get Away With Murder?

Could Nate (Billy Brown) have had something to do with Wes' death? It's not clear why Nate was checking in on Wes' body and relaying the news to Annalise (Viola Davis) if he wasn't involved. And it would be a great twist for perennially good-guy Nate to end up being one of the show's major villains. It seems less likely that Nate was involved now that he's talking to Annalise again, and we know the D.A. forged his signature on the transfer form, but we're not ruling anything out.

How to Get Away with Murder loves to leave us hanging — and if Wes' shocking death was any indication, nothing is certain on this show. Click through to see our best guesses about how he really died.