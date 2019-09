Chuck is considered scum for a few episodes... until he becomes leading lady Blair's endgame boyfriend in episode 7. It becomes clear that Chuck's affection for Blair is supposed to make up for the actions he committed in the pilot. This is the narrative that fans are supposed to buy into: that Chuck has some darkness, sure, but he needs saving, not punishment for his crimes.Throughout the course of the series, Chuck does many terrible things — he famously pimps Blair out to his uncle in exchange for a hotel, to name his most diabolical — but we're always supposed to root for his redemption. We're supposed to care about the reasons for his bad behavior — his terrible dad, his absent mother, his affluenza — no matter who he hurts along the way. In fact, when Jenny confronts him about the assault in season 2 of the series, the moment is jarring. Fans may remember the pilot well, but the implications — that Chuck sexually assaulted Jenny in the first place — seemed like one that the show wanted to forget. Even Chuck's apology for his "actions" that night isn't a reminder of the person he was — only that he's trying to be better.Television isn't life, and it's nearly impossible to hold characters up to the same standards we would real people. We can take delight in Cersei Lannister's trickery but know that we'd never want her running for office. We can root for Walter White to evade prison while still acknowledging that he's a deplorable person. However, the line becomes blurry when people who have done terrible things are slated as the heroes of our story — when the show forgives them for actions without punishing them or even allowing them time to reflect. Do we "get over" these actions because they live in television land and demand a certain suspension of disbelief, or do we hold these characters accountable?In more specific terms: is it okay to love Chuck, to cheer when he gets the girl and beats his enemies, despite the fact that Gossip Girl introduced him as a predator?Maybe what's most important is feeling this cognitive dissonance in the first place. We can enjoy the journey of the worst of the worst, but the next time a series tries to turn a blind eye to their most deplorable actions, perhaps we shouldn't be so easily distracted.