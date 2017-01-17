The term "bad boy" no longer exclusively describes a James Dean-type in a leather jacket. Television's bad boys are hardly a cookie-cutter bunch: they can be wealthy or "wrong-side-of-the-tracks," gay or straight, wearing exclusively bow-ties or basketball jerseys. Today, there are two things that make a bad boy: he must be troubled, and fans must adore him despite this.



Here's the problem with the bad boy trope: it means that TV fans often end up caring deeply about characters who have done unforgivable things.



Redemption stories are the stuff TV is made of but, lately, I've wondered whether TV expects us to love people that might not deserve forgiveness for their awful behavior. A bad boy's arc might end in shaking the bad out of their system, but how can we reconcile rooting for a person who has shown us the very worst? Would we have as much empathy if we met this person in real life?



The first person to come to mind when I think of a beloved, awful human being is Gossip Girl's own Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick). When we first meet Chuck, he is a teenage billionaire playboy, one who treats women like conquests and discards of them when he gets what he wants. He's charming, slick, and has buckets of daddy issues that the show uses to explain away most of his behavior. Chuck does go on to become a "better man," one who crawls out of his father's looming shadow and thaws his own frozen heart, but it's hard to forget that, in the very first episode of Gossip Girl, Chuck commits two heinous acts.



In the pilot episode alone, Chuck takes a drunk Serena (Blake Lively) into the kitchen of a hotel and kisses her forcibly, despite her protests. She kicks him and runs out. Chuck later takes Jenny (Taylor Momsen), a freshman at his school, up to the roof to "talk" during a party, even after Jenny tells him she has no interest in hooking up. Chuck then forces himself on Jenny, and continues to grope her even after she tells him — over and over again — to stop. Eventually, Jenny's brother Dan (Penn Badgely) stops Chuck — because Jenny's cries certainly didn't.