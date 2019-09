Inside The Music Of Scandal: Reframing The Legacy Of Black Music Icons

Scandal's legacy for the artists it has featured is money. If that sounds craven, consider that so many artists of the '60s and '70s were not paid (at all or the amount promised) — on top of that, Black artists were frequently segregated in record stores, on tours, onto Black record labels and publishers, and on TV appearances which caused them to have less opportunities and be paid less for them. Motown was notorious for not paying their artists and cooking the books Dionne Warwick declared bankruptcy after decades of mismanagement. White men ran nearly all of the labels that signed and made their money from Black artists and audiences. In the ensuing decades, many artists who we now consider icons have regained control of their own catalogs, and these placements in a hit TV show, along with the spike it gives them in streaming across a multitude of platforms, are an important source of income. They get a substantial payout for the song used in a show, and that use begets more interest in the song, generating money for streams on a multitude of platforms where their music is available.