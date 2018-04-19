Inside The Music Of Scandal: Reframing The Legacy Of Black Music Icons

"When Scandal started, I sat down with Shonda and [then producer, now executive producer] Betsy Beers, and we just talked about the script," Patsavas recalls. "The characters had not come to life on the screen yet, though they had certainly come to life on the page. Shonda always knew, from the very beginning, that she wanted to delve into catalog music, using songs that were extremely personal to her. When we started, it was with music from the '60s and '70s." That it makes sure that specifically Black artists are showcased, and remembered, is more than poignant: It makes a move to right the wrongs of segregating music, on the radio and MTV, from the heyday of all these artists. Highlighting these songs in the Scandal universe helps to reframe and extend their legacies.