Yes, You Do Keep Seeing These Actors On Shondaland Shows

Ryan Murphy gets all the credit for having a beloved stable of actors. You know, the Darren Criss, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and Sarah Paulsons of the TV world. But, there is another television producer with a rival troupe of performers who are just as dedicated and vast, if not more-so: Shonda Rhimes.
While watching ABC's current TGIT lineup of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and How To Get Away With Murder, longtime Rhimes viewers may get a suspicious sense of deja vu. They’re left scouring IMDb while asking themselves, “I have seen that actor before, haven’t I?”
Yes, dear Shondaland viewer, you have.
Since Grey’s premiered nearly a decade and a half ago in 2005, Shondaland has been cycling its favorite talent through its ever-growing empire. Oftentimes someone with a small background role in one series ends up leading an entire record-breaking show. It’s a practice we can only hope Shondaland will continue in the streaming realm following Rhimes’ recording breaking production deal with Netflix.
So, as Shondaland only grows in size and power, its time to figure out who Rhimes’ most valuable players are. Keep reading to find out which actors you’ve seen multiple times in a Shondaland series, from the hospitals of Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice to the calculated streets of Scandal and beyond.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.