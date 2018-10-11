In one of the most moving moments of Station’s premiere, “Stuck,” Meredith brings a distraught Andy into a supply closet at Grey Sloan. Though Andy had to be strong for her co-workers and father in the midst of Pruitt’s hospitalization, it’s obvious the firefighter needs a few seconds to melt down and process her feelings. Meredith, facing the door out of both respect and actual protection against anyone entering the room, gives Andy that chance. Then, after a few moments, Meredith pushes Andy to collect herself and get back out there kicking butt. “That’s enough,” the doctor declares. “Put your game face on. We’ve got your dad. Now you go be brave for them.” Meredith’s pep talk works.