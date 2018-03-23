But, as is tradition for all Shondaland productions, Andy could have come from any background. Executive producer Rhimes began the policy of color-blind casting over a decade ago with Grey's. So, it wasn’t until Station 19 tapped Ortiz to be its star that Andy was given her culturally-appropriate last name. “She was not written Latina on the page. I think that’s what's so great about Shondaland … they cast for talent, not for race,” the actress explained. “It was really special, and after they found me, then they gave my character the last name Herrera.”