Do you think that we're at a place in time where we can have a Cuban-American family on TV without them being the Cuban-American family on TV? JM: “I don't know, but I hope so. Because, right now that's what they're going to say." GDK: “In my first meeting with Norman I remember he was like: 'So, tell me about what it is to be Latina?" I said: 'You know, I don't think about it that much. It's the truth. I wake up in the morning and I don't go: Today I start another day, a Latina woman! Here we go, world. Get ready for this Latina woman! "I don't think about it. I don't. You just wake up and you're like, 'Oh shit, I'm hungry, I gotta eat, I gotta go grocery shopping.' You don't think about it unless somebody else reflects it to you. So often it's reflected to me." JM: “Oh, it's always reflected. And it's not even done maliciously. It's just something that comes up in the conversation. Somebody will be like, 'Oh my god, Just, I love the way you talk.' And I'm like, 'Really, I sound like that?' I think that's the perfect thing. It's what we are. We don't know any better.” GDK: “It's funny, I had breakfast with America Ferrera, [and] we were talking about how she's married to a quote-unquote 'white guy,' as am I. And I remember somebody was like, 'So what is it to be like in an interracial relationship?' I was like, 'What? What are you talking about?' Never for one minute am I like, 'My husband, the white man, and our biracial children.' I never think about it. So then, when we are reflected in a way that is not true to us, we're like, 'What? That's not who we are.' If the way in is, Latina family, Cuban family, and that's how they are introduced to us. Cool, we'll take it. Because we hope on the other side of it, they'll forget about that. Not because it doesn't matter but —” JM: “Because we want it to matter, but we don't it to matter so much that they're like: 'I don't wanna watch that, that's a Cuban show.' We want them to know this is an American story. This is what it is.”