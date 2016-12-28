Why We Need Buffy To Keep Slaying In The Age Of Trump

But in the end, the lack of speech forces Buffy and the gang to find new ways to communicate with each other. Some relationships, like Xander and Anya's, start to blossom; others, like Willow and Tara's, finally start to take root. Sometimes, it takes a setback to make any headway on the road to progress.



So sure: Buffy sometimes (okay, usually) uses cheeseball allegories to make a serious point, borrowing everyday issues that plagues teens and turning them into monsters to be slain. "Hush" isn't exemplar in this way. But this episode tackles a serious issue — having a voice, and making that voice heard — with elegance and relevance, revealing that the best way to battle forces of evil (and the patriarchy) is sometimes to scream until you're finally heard.



Of course, in the real world, evil antagonists won't just back off at the high-pitched sound of a woman's angry voice. We have to do more than that. But finding your voice is a start. Trump alone is no monster. But remember, The Gentlemen travel in packs.

