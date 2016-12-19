At its core, The Man In The High Castle is a fascinating thought experiment: What would America look like under the Nazis? But that question is actually less compelling than the one that directly precedes it in time: What would it take for Americans to become Nazis? The terrifying answer the show provides us with is: not that much.The action of the series takes place in 1962, just 25 years after the end of the war (in this reality, World War II ends in 1947, after a bloody American civil war between those who want to keep fighting the Nazis after they've dropped an atom bomb on Washington D.C., and those who don't). Many of the characters we meet have known another system of government, another way of life. Some even fought against Germany.And yet, they seem content under this new Nazi rule. They love their families, they support their neighbors, they have golden retrievers and white picket fences. What they don't have is diversity — racial or otherwise, democracy, or freedom of choice.When Julianna thanks her for helping her settle in, Helen dismisses her with a wave. "Now you're someplace where people actually look out for one another," she says. It's a line that seems so delusional given the context, but she truly believes it. That's what makes The Man in The High Castle so scary. The villains aren't evil people, but they believe in evil things. And that is a takeaway worth remembering.