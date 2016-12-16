29 Times Buffy Was A Badass

Fact: Buffy Summers is a badass.



Oh, I'm sorry. Were you planning on arguing against that? Maybe don't. Long before there was Katniss Everdeen or Rey from Star Wars, there was Buffy. And she kicks butt, even while wearing cute, heeled ankle booties.



Buffy the Vampire Slayer lives on as a classic, thanks in part to Buffy's toughness and fighting skills, or in other words, the fact that she is a major badass. Yes, there's also the incredible storytelling and characters. But let's not forget how much we love Buffy's ability to sling puns almost as quickly as she can sling a stake at a vampire.



The truth is that there are too many great Buffy moments to fit into just one story. But we decided to put together just a few of her finest fight scenes, witticisms, and heroics. Ahead, you'll find 29 of the most badass Buffy moments, ever.

