Although Rise often works as a thoughtful exploration of life in Donald Trump’s America, it can also feel like an uncomfortable microcosm of the 2016 election. While we’re supposed to be rooting for Lou to succeed, he instead seems increasingly infuriating. The series opens when Lou, with his complete lack of drama experience, decides he is the the right man to take over the theater department (the original director has vanished for a little-explained reason). This would almost be endearing, if there were no one to fill the vacant position… but there is: Tracey Wolfe (national treasure Rosie Perez), who has been with the program for over a decade. The school’s principal still hands Lou the job because Tracey has been labeled “a pain in the ass” since she was a Stanton High student years ago.