The Winter 2018 TV Preview: Every Show You Need To Know About

But, worry not. Once the holidays are over, television will be in full swing again as we head into 2018 winter TV. That means, networks will return many of the wonderful shows that have been off the air for an eternity — looking at you The Bachelor and UnReal — while also premiering a host of brand new series, like Freeform spin-off Grown-ish. All together, it’s a lot to take in, between the broadcast networks, cable channels, and all the streaming content out there.