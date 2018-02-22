The Winter 2018 TV Preview: Every Show You Need To Know About

You’re not wrong: Every time you look at your DVR, there are fewer and fewer new episodes of your favorite shows. This Is Us is already on hiatus. Grey’s Anatomy will be gone for weeks. Even Riverdale has but one episode left in 2017.
But, worry not. Once the holidays are over, television will be in full swing again as we head into 2018 winter TV. That means, networks will return many of the wonderful shows that have been off the air for an eternity — looking at you The Bachelor and UnReal — while also premiering a host of brand new series, like Freeform spin-off Grown-ish. All together, it’s a lot to take in, between the broadcast networks, cable channels, and all the streaming content out there.
To help you figure out what’s actually worth your time, we put together a gallery of all the shows you’ll actually be obsessed with from January 2018 and beyond. Keep reading to see what needs to be added to your seriously empty DVR ASAP. You should probably stock up on snacks now since you won’t be leaving the couch after January 1.
