Considering all of the work Jo did to hide herself from Paul, the obvious question is, how did he find her? The most sensible answer would be Grey’s heroine Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) news-making Harper-Avery award win in 300th episode “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.” The winter finale just so happens to be the immediate next episode following the landmark installment . As the “Out Of Nowhere” cold open shows, Meredith is now a draw for major news stories. With major news comes big old cameras that broadcast all over the world. Since Meredith’s win is so big, it’s doubtful the journalist-camera man pair we see at the top of the episode is the first that’s visited Grey Sloan — that would certainly explain why Meredith seems so exhausted over talking about her accomplishments. If Jo walked in the background of even a single shot of a Meredith interview, it’s likely Paul saw it, especially since the abuser is also a doctor.