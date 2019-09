We're excited and curious to see how season 14 plays out with this new knowledge that Dr. Paul Stadler will be a big part of the season. What will this mean for Alex and Jo? Their relationship has had quite the ups and downs. In an interview toward the end of season 13 with Entertainment Tonight , Justin Chambers who plays Alex on the show had this to say about his character's relationship. "I’m excited to see what happens with him and 'Jolex," he said, referring to the ship name given to them by fans. "I think they really love each other. I know they have a lot of obstacles to go through but it will be interesting to see what conflicts, fires they can put out."