Matthew Morrison is coming back to our TV screens. The 38-year-old rose to fame as the heartthrob teacher Mr. Schue on Glee, but after the show ended in 2015 there was a serious lack of Morrison in our lives. The actor appeared in a few episodes of The Good Wife last year, but his next adventure is even more exciting. If pictures are to be believed, the singer is joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy.
Here's what we know: Morrison posted a video from the set of a mystery show saying he was getting back to filming.
Matthew Morrison's IG story confirmed it's him in #GreysAnatomy episode 13.23! ?— JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 25, 2017
He says he's playing Dr. Paul Stadler pic.twitter.com/ckaaz62r4G
"I don't think I can say what I'm on yet, but my name is Dr. Paul Stadler," he said in the video.
Actors Justin Chambers & Matthew Morrison with director Kevin McKidd on the set of #GreysAnatomy episode 13.23 https://t.co/dE0dNKSXko pic.twitter.com/ONSb9oglE1— JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 25, 2017
While this news hasn't been confirmed by the network, everything seems to line up. Although it's unclear whether Morrison is doing a guest spot or in it for the long haul, TV Line thinks they might have some answers.
Last month, the outlet reported that Shonda Rhimes & Co was looking to cast "a Caucasian actor in his mid 40s to play a new doctor who is 'appealing, charismatic and charming.'"
But, because this is Grey's Anatomy we're talking about, he also has a dark side.
"The MD (which in this case stands for maniacal demon) will appear in this season’s final four episodes and could return in Season 14," the post reads.
Once again, it's not for sure that Morrison is playing this role — but he does eerily fit the description. "Appealing, charismatic, and charming" are the actor's middle names, but maniacal demon? We'll have to see it to believe it. Hopefully the news is confirmed — along with some more information about his character — on his social media ASAP.
