Matthew Morrison is coming back to our TV screens. The 38-year-old rose to fame as the heartthrob teacher Mr. Schue on Glee , but after the show ended in 2015 there was a serious lack of Morrison in our lives. The actor appeared in a few episodes of The Good Wife last year, but his next adventure is even more exciting. If pictures are to be believed, the singer is joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy.