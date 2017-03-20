"Maybe why I've been able to do this show for so long is because I try not to have expectations. I do the same thing in my life, I try not to look down the road too far, because we're going to miss what happens right now, today," Pompeo said at PaleyFest. "I try to enjoy every moment with an open heart and an open mind… Life will tell me where I'm going. I don't want to think about what's next, I want to enjoy this moment."