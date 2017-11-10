When MTV's Teen Wolf made it to 100 episodes earlier this year with its series finale, that seemed like a major accomplishment. But, Grey's Anatomy proved with its Tuesday night episode “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” the buff supernatural teens of Beacon Hills haven't seen anything yet. The Grey's season 14 episode marked the Shondaland drama's 300th episode. 300th episode!
On a milestone that large, you know a series is long-overdue for nostalgia-filled walk down memory lane. And that's exactly what “Who Tells Your Story” was, to great success. While the installment is technically about the fact lead character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is up for a career-making Harper Avery Award — think the Oscars, but for doctors — the episode's real aim to pull as many fan heartstrings as possible.
To accomplish that lofty goal, Grey's had to harken back to the many doctors we've grown to love, and then subsequently lose to death or talent contract negotiations, since the show began in 2005. Everyone from Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Derek “McDreamy” Sheperd (Patrick Dempsey) to Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) got their moment(s) in the sun. Keep reading to find out how.
