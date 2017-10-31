This Season Of Grey's Anatomy Just Got Longer

Grey’s Anatomy has only been back on air for about five weeks, but some fans may already be dreading the season’s finale simply because it means enduring three months or more without the show. If you fall into that category, don’t worry. ABC has some good news for you. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has just ordered more episodes for season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy.
The Hollywood Reporter wrote yesterday that ABC is bringing season 14's episode count up to 24. Although scripted network series are typically a minimum of 22 episodes, Grey's Anatomy has had seasons ranging from 9 episodes to 27 episodes. However, most of the show's seasons have been 24 episodes long, so this call for additional episodes brings season 14 up to a standard length.
Though we're only five episodes into the now 24-episode season, a lot has already unfolded. Last week, we had to say goodbye to hot Kiwi cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Nathan Riggs since Martin Henderson, the actor who played him, only had short-term contract with the show.
There's certainly still a lot more to come in the next 19 episodes, especially since the show is introducing a new spin-off in 2018. The last four episodes (episodes 22-25) of Grey's third season revolved around Dr. Addison Montgomery's move to Los Angeles, which was the basis for her spinoff Private Practice so that could happen again. Though we don't know for sure, we're guessing that some of the newly ordered additional episodes will be used to set up Grey's Anatomy's forthcoming firefighter spinoff.
In addition to lengthening Grey's Anatomy's current season, ABC ordered more episodes for its family comedies Black-ish and American Housewife. The current seasons of these two shows will also now be 24-episodes long. No need to say "see you next season" to any of our favorite ABC shows anytime soon.
