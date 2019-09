This Crucial Grey's Anatomy Character Is Leaving The Series — But Don't Freak Out Yet

This firefighter show will be the second spinoff Grey's Anatomy has spawned since it premiered way back in 2005. The first, of course, was Private Practice, which followed Dr. Addison Montgomery Shepherd — McDreamy's ex-wife — after her move from working in Seattle Grace to a private practice in Los Angeles. The spinoff that George has just joined, however, will be the first in the Grey's Anatomy universe that doesn't solely revolve around medical professionals. According to E! News , this new series will follow both the personal and professional lives of a group firefighters of all different ranks.