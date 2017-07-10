The final episodes of Teen Wolf are upon us! Or rather, the big shebang will be here on July 30, and there's going to be a couple of very important appearances.
Namely, the show's erstwhile star Colton Haynes will return to the show for the first time since 2012. The 28-year-old shared a clip of himself on Instagram strolling through the hallways of Beacon Hills High with the caption, "Guess who's back in Beacon Hills?"
Haynes left the show after two seasons to appear on Arrow, which is now in its sixth season. On Teen Wolf, he played Jackson, an arrogant lacrosse player and part-time supernatural alien-demon called the Kanima. He was a fan favorite — Jackson Whittemore, in the first two seasons of the show, was integral to the goings-on in Beacon Hill. When Haynes left the show, Jackson moved to London.
And now he's back for the final 10 episodes, which begin July 30.
Haynes isn't the only one stopping by for the finale. Tyler Hoechlin, who played the tortured werewolf Derek, will make an appearance — Hoechlin appears in the trailer for 6B (below) at the 1:16 mark. (Hoechlin departed the show after season 4.)
Haynes' Instagram followers couldn't be more delighted that he'll be returning — comments range from "OMGGGG YESSSSSSS!" to "SOMEONE SET ME ON FIRE." In short: The Teen Wolf fans are chomping at the bit for some more Jackson.
Alas, as this is the show's final season, we'll have to look elsewhere for the Haynes fix. Luckily, he's got a lot on his roster. He's still working on Arrow, and he's slated to appear in season 7 of American Horror Story. Not to mention, he appeared in the summer film Rough Night. Colton Haynes is making moves, but first, he's making a pit stop in Beacon Hills.
