Well, that's one Teen Wolf mystery solved. After six seasons, the MTV show has revealed that Stiles' real name is actually Mieczyslaw Stilinski. The shocking news about Dylan O'Brien's character came during Tuesday's episode of the drama, when Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby) announced that Stiles was his son. It's rare for us to get to know TV characters over multiple seasons without ever knowing their names. But sometimes, that's half the fun — who doesn't want to know what Schmidt's first name is on New Girl? And when shows finally disclose long-withheld names, there needs to be a payoff, like when we found out that Cappie's real name is "Captain John Paul Jones" in Greek. Luckily, Teen Wolf's showrunner Jeff Davis has a pretty great explanation about the meaning behind Stiles' full name. "A few years ago, I knew I would have to actually reveal Stiles' name at some point," Davis told Entertainment Weekly. "I was looking for a Polish name that was incredibly difficult to both spell and pronounce. Mieczyslaw sounded like 'mischief.' It seemed like a perfect word to describe Stiles. Both as a mischievous child and equally misbehaved adult." So, there you have it: The mischievous Stiles is actually named Mieczyslaw. Now that that's squared away, we can get back to discussing possible first names for Schmidt.
Advertisement