The episode's big reveal is why Jo won't marry Alex, which isn't that big a reveal. When you love someone and want to commit to them (evidenced by her desperate suggestion that they have a baby) but won't marry them and won't tell them why, you're either in the witness protection program or already married. Jo is the latter, explaining to DeLuca, who agreed to get her home safe when she got very drunk at the bar, that she married a man while she was homeless and he became abusive, so she hid, and divorcing him isn't an option because he'd find her. Jo isn't even her real name. But her confession is barely out before Alex burst in on what looks like Jo (who had tipsily stripped to get ready for bed) and DeLuca in a very compromising position. Alex punches DeLuca, because of course he does.



And the wedding. After some yelling at Meredith, running away in the rain and drinking slurpies with her sisters, Amelia finally walks down the aisle. Meredith is nice and supportive (after initially trying to get Owen to call Christina to talk him out of it...), and the ceremony looks lovely, and everything is going swimmingly, and Riggs, who Owen kind of (sort of) made peace with, is looking at Meredith like she is his favorite sex buddy of all time. So obviously this is the perfect moment for Maggie to tell her sis she has a total crush on Riggs. She wants to pass him a check yes/no note, and she's pretty sure he's going to check yes. Drama! And, it should be noted, we don't see an exchanging of vows between Owen and Amelia. Could it be a season end wedding fake out? Probably not, but there's always that possibility!