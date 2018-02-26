Good Girls decision to pair a dancey, earworm of a pop track with three women’s most desperate, ill-advised life decision is the dramedy’s problem in a nutshell. It’s legitimately difficult to know whether you should be laughing or crying from one minute to the next, which owed to the NBC show's highwire of a premise. These are three hard working moms who likely never had a brush with the law more dire than a speeding ticket. The fact these women are donning comically ridiculous ski masks and brandishing fake guns to hold up a grocery store is funny. The actresses who bring the trio to life are famously funny, including the supposedly serious Hendricks, who was actually one of the best parts of Comedy Central’s Another Period for two seasons. Even the kids with meaty roles are funny.