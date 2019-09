We were already huge Mae Whitman fans. Our desire to be best friends with the Parenthood and The Duff star has only intensified thanks to her new video, "Talking To Kids About Sex," the second installment of Refinery29 and Planned Parenthood's Her Shorts series. In it, Whitman sits down for a candid chat about her sex life — with her mother, Pat Musick, as her conversation partner. In other words, this looks like our worst nightmare, but Whitman and Musick make it look almost fun."I've always been really open with her and talked with her a lot about sex, and so [this video] seemed like a really natural fit," Whitman tells us. "When I was younger, my mom worked really hard to establish a safe place where there wouldn't be judgment of whatever aspect of my sexuality. I'm not scared to be like, 'Jesus, Mom, I ate a giant onion burger three times in a row for six days,' and then ask her questions about my sexuality." Whitman adds that while said burger consumption was ill-advised, her honesty with her mother was not — and she hopes that their video will inspire people to reach out to their parents (or whomever they trust) for guidance in matters of sex.