How did your interest in sexual health develop? Has it always been a priority for you?

"It’s always been something that’s been on my radar. My girlfriend [Lena Dunham] and my sister and my mother have always made it something that has been a discussion in the home I grew up in [and] the home I live in [now]. And I think that, as time has gone on and I’ve gotten older, it’s sort of climbed to the top as [the one issue] that has to change and change immediately... Most issues, throughout different generations, they change and they shift, and it’s staggering that the things that my mother dealt with — we’re still talking about the exact same things with regards to women’s rights in 2015."



In many ways, it even seems that we're dealing with a backslide in the national conversation about women's health.

"I think it’s funny how it works like that. It’s weird; you expect time to move forward and things to constantly get better, but all of a sudden, I keep meeting these young, super-right-wing people, or seeing them online, and [I have] no concept of where they’re coming from… I’d love to believe it’s just a bunch of old [people] that are perpetuating this stuff...but I don’t know if that’s really true. And that’s terrifying, and that only means we have to work harder and try harder."



Why did you choose to partner with Planned Parenthood?

"Planned Parenthood is an incredible place that saves lives. It’s a place where people can go and get...information…[and/or take] specific action [with their bodies] when they need to... Planned Parenthood’s entire thing is they’re there to help… They’re there to help people make good decisions and good choices, and I don’t see anything from Planned Parenthood that isn’t just incredibly positive and focused on people having a better quality of life."

