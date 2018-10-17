Her Shorts

About

How much do you think you know about sex? Now, what do you actually know about sex? Rachel Bloom helms the latest batch of Refinery29 and Planned Parenthood’s informative comedy series, Her Shorts, to shape up your knowledge of all things down below. From discharge consistency to consent boundaries, the fictional PSAs offer a fresh, quirky, and sometimes hilarious spin to what you SHOULD have learned in health class.