All The "Weird" Vagina Stuff That's Totally Normal

In this Her Shorts video in partnership with Planned Parenthood, Rachel Bloom talks about what's normal down there.

From our period flow and frequent discharge to odor and days when we just can't deal, sometimes we wonder if our vaginas are working the way they're supposed to. Watch Rachel Bloom's Her Shorts game show to check in on your worries down there. Bodies can be weird and gross, but they're also functional, beautiful and yes, normal!
Rachel Bloom Explains What A Normal Vagina Looks Like
written by Gianna Doxey
Released on October 17, 2018
