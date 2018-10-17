Her Shorts
How To Explain Rape Culture — To The Devil

Is it tough to talk about sexual violence with men in this day and age? Actress Rachel Bloom stars in this short film.

Is it tough to talk about sexual violence with men in this day and age? Rachel Bloom has a civil conversation with the Devil and his advocate about rape culture, a term designed to show the ways that sexual violence is normalized and trivialized in our society. "It's not just insane men who commit sex crimes. It's all sorts of people. It's friends. It's co-workers. It's otherwise upstanding citizens," Bloom's character says in the sketch. Rape culture affects people of all genders. Let's sit at the big boy table and talk about it.
written by Gianna Doxey
Released on October 17, 2018
