When I first tuned into Still Star-Crossed, which premiered last night on ABC, it felt strange. The Shakespearean drama continues the feud between the Montague and Capulet families — yes, the one that led to— in Verona, Italy. The new series, based on the young adult novel of the same name by Melinda Taub, was developed by Heather Mitchell, who writes for Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. Just as you would expect, Shonda Rhimes is in the mix as one of the show’s producers. I am of the firm belief that Rhimes, with her incredible storytelling abilities, is. Even though a teen-friendly fantasy series is a huge departure from Rhimes’ usual repertoire, it makes perfect sense to me that she would play a hand in remixing one of his classic works.