Odds are, you first read Romeo and Juliet in high school. But even if your ninth-grade self was reading Shakespeare’s words the first time, you already knew the entire story. That’s because everyone knows the story of Romeo and Juliet. The tale of two star-crossed teenagers who fall in love despite their families’ rivalry has spawned an infinite number of cultural tropes and references. Romeo and Juliet is as inescapable as the weather, gum on subway seats, and young love itself.
Over the years, riffs off Romeo and Juliet have brought the story to an even wider audience. From musicals to movie parodies, the iconic story has taken on many forms. ABC’s new show Still Star Crossed, set to premiere on May 29, picks off right after the deaths of Romeo and Juliet. Will it be able to carry on the legacy?
Not all Romeo and Juliet tales are created equal, though. These are the best modern iterations of the famous play, in order of greatness. We'll situate Still Star Crossed once we see it.
