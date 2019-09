The ultimate great-day-in-English-class movie, Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The film's then-young leads are no longer known for their '90s teen careers: Leonardo DiCaprio finally took home an Oscar for The Revenant, and Claire Danes has scored Emmys for her very adult roles in Homeland and Temple Grandin. But we'll always remember this pair as two beautiful, tragically in love teens making eyes at one another behind a fish tank. Still, if things had gone just a little differently, a different actress would have been wearing Danes' angel wings. And it would have been way, way creepy.According to an old interview with Natalie Portman (recently dug up by Yahoo! in honor of R+J's anniversary) the Black Swan Oscar-winner was in contention for the role of starry-eyed Juliet in Luhrmann's modern adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy. However, there was one important reason why she didn't ultimately take the part: Portman was 13 at the time, and both she and the film's producers thought it wildly inappropriate for her to be making out with 21-year-old DiCaprio.