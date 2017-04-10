Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Claire Danes
TV Shows
How Many Seasons Of
Homeland
Are Left?
by
Ariana Romero
More from Claire Danes
TV Shows
Homeland
Season 6 Finale Recap: "America First"
Emily Bicks
Apr 10, 2017
TV Shows
Why Claire Danes Is Glad Carrie Has No Sex Life On
Homeland
Carolyn L. Todd
Apr 6, 2017
TV Shows
Homeland
Recap Season 6, Episode 11 Recap: "R Is For Romeo"
Emily Bicks
Apr 3, 2017
TV Shows
Homeland
Season 6, Episode 10 Recap: "The Flag House"
Like a parent stepping back with pride as their child grows up and matures into an adult, such is the feeling after Sunday night’s (March 26) episode,
by
Emily Bicks
TV Shows
This Is How Claire Danes Would Like Carrie To End Up On
Homel...
Claire Danes has been playing (now ex) CIA agent Carrie Mathison on Homeland since 2011. Six years and six seasons later, the 37-year-old actress has
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Homeland
Season 6, Episode 9 Recap: Quinn Is BACK
We weren’t expecting the March 19 episode "Sock Puppets" to be the most frightening hour of Homeland thus far. It’s a nail-biting thriller when Quinn
by
Emily Bicks
TV Shows
Homeland
Season 6 Episode 8 Recap: "Alt. Truth"
There’s no longer any question as to who’s the bad guy of Homeland this season. The fear of losing his autonomous power as CIA director has turned Dar
by
Emily Bicks
TV Shows
Homeland
Recap Season 6 Episode 7: "Imminent Risk"
Usually, nothing good comes from drunk dialing, but usually nothing seriously terrible happens either. However, most people don’t have the
by
Emily Bicks
Movies
This Is The Oscar-Winning Actress Who Almost Starred In
Romeo...
The ultimate great-day-in-English-class movie, Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The film's then-young leads are
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Claire Danes' Dress Is Much More Impressive In The Dark — Trust Us
As far as red carpet mainstays go, Zac Posen is really down to incorporate high-tech elements into his craft (more so than many of his designer peers).
by
Ana Colon
Body
The Week That Celebs Got So Real About Body Image
Hello. It's Adele. She was just wondering: After all these years of wishing you looked like someone else, would you like to get over it? More
by
Hayley MacMillen
TV Shows
Claire Danes Tells
Allure
About Her Cry Face, Being Fear...
Claire Danes has had a hell of a year. She’s starred in a reinvigorated Homeland and played a cheating wife in Aziz Ansari’s masterful Master of None.
by
Michael Hafford
Los Angeles
Claire Danes On
Homeland
's Most Polarizing Moment
Warning: Spoilers for the most recent season of Homeland follow. Anyone who watches Homeland can recall exactly how they felt when Claire Danes' manic
by
Jessica Amento
TV Shows
Claire Danes Tries To Talk To Cookie Monster About Things That Ar...
You've gotta hand it to Cookie Monster. He's consistently asking all the important questions. Highlights include, "Is the word of the day 'cookie'?" and
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Could
Homeland
's Carrie Mathison Actually Get Into The CIA?
Don't get us wrong. We love Homeland's Carrie Mathison — her trembling chin, fuck-this-shit outbursts and all. Still, it hasn't escaped our attention
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Claire Danes Doesn't Care What You Think About Her "Cry Face"
The looming return of Homeland promises three things: edge-of-your-seat thrills, a tightly woven web of international intrigue, and, of course, Claire
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Homeland
's Season 4 Trailer Is All About Babies, Bombs, ...
Warning: spoilers ahead. We trust that you wouldn't read an article about Homeland's fourth season, if you hadn't already binge-watched all of season
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
#TBT Celebrity Prom Pics
Are you aware that celebrities are people, too? In addition to being famous, they've also done most of the mundane things in life. They, like you, have
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Claire Danes Is A Feminist, Totally Sounds Like Our Kinda Girl
She's played our teen alt-girl hero, a real-life female pioneer, and a seriously badass CIA agent who, okay, sometimes gets weepy on the job. Is it any
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Beauty
Claire Danes Ditches Her Carrie-Blonde For A Lovely Copper Hue
Okay, we know that the Angela Chase references are going to abound right about now, but rest assured, Claire Danes has not abandoned her blonde for that
by
Tara Rasmus
Entertainment News
Claire Danes Does High-Fashion Topless For
Interview
Is there such a thing as haute toplessness? Yes, there definitely is, and Claire Danes is the latest to master the art. However, thrilling as it is,
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Claire Danes Photo-Bombs Lena Dunham, Overshadows Ryan Seacrest
Usually during award-show red-carpet interviews, we're way more focused on the fashion than the, you know, interviews. Don't get us wrong, we're
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Claire Danes' Greatest Roles You Forgot About
We've loved Claire Danes for a long time. Before Homeland, before cry-face, and before Vogue started amputating her limbs, we loved that girl and her
by
Kelsey Miller
Entertainment News
Claire Danes Isn't Mad About Anne Hathaway's
Homeland
Spoof
My So-Called Life only lasted a single season, but it was enough to win Claire Danes a Golden Globe and launch her career to three more wins: one for
by
Jordan Riefe
Magazines
Vogue
Photoshops Claire Danes' Leg Off...We Think
Dear readers, we're going to need your help with this one. It seems that we were so caught up in the sheer elegance of Claire Danes' Vogue spread that
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
Claire Danes' Sultry Espionage Vogue Cover Shoot Is Awesome
Only Claire Danes could go from the red carpet to feeding her newborn to winning a Golden Globe to feeding her newborn again to meeting Bill Clinton all
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
3 Of TV's Coolest Political Heroines Take On The
Real
Wh...
A surefire way to get yourself a ticket to the White House Correspondents' Dinner: Just play political. Not only do all three of these ladies have a
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
My So-Called Life
Reunion? Could This Mean Our Fave '90s...
When it comes to '90s TV re-boots, we've been burned before. Rumors went around recently that Friends was coming back for a new season, but so far no
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Va-Va-Voom! Claire Danes Vamps It Up For
Elle
Carrie Mathison (and the rest of the Homeland crew) may consume all of our thoughts/dreams/daily lives, but thanks to the newest issue of Elle, we're
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Claire Danes Gives Birth — And Yes, The Name's A Mouthful!
It looks like the stork was speedier than Santa Claus for Claire Danes this year! Christmas came early for the actress and hubby Hugh Dancy when she gave
by
Sarah St. Lifer
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted