Adal doesn’t know what Keane knows, but he’s aware that if certain breadcrumbs are followed, all roads lead right to him. And while the evidence against Adal is strong, it’s not a home run. And Carrie is being asked by the president-elect to sign an affidavit about the Berlin breach that would take Adal down for good. But coming clean about Berlin also means tanking Saul’s career. Carrie is struggling with indecision. There has to be another way to take Adal down, and if anyone can think outside the lines and find a way, our money would forever be on Carrie.