As devastating as it is knowing this is the last time we’ll see the talented Rupert Friend on Homeland, considering Quinn’s current state, a heroic suicide is the best ending we could’ve expected. He hated his crippled body, the delay in his motor functions caused by his stroke. The former CIA operative was riddled with PTSD, hated the man who used to be his boss, and was frustrated that he’d been rendered incapable of doing the one job he believed he did well. And while Carrie loved him deeply, she was not in love with him, a truth he had trouble digesting. “You saved my life. Why?” his voice echoes at the end of the opening credits every week. And Carrie could never give him the answer he wanted to hear.