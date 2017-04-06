Homeland's Carrie Mathison has got a lot going on in her life. Between advising the President-elect, exposing Dar Adal's nefarious fake news operation, raising her daughter Frannie, managing her own bipolar disorder, and trying to keep Peter Quinn alive, it's entirely realistic that Carrie doesn't have time for sex and dating. And Claire Danes, for one, is content with the fact that her character spends all her energy on her work, which she is crazy passionate about, as well as the other important relationships in her life.
“I actually think there are a lot of romances at play with Carrie this season — they’re just not sexual,” Danes said at a Television Academy panel discussion for Homeland season 6 Monday night, as reported by Us Weekly. “With Quinn and Saul and with Frannie — she has deep attachments, but very complex attachments to these primary characters.”
The actress continued, explaining how Carrie's sexuality is, like all women's, just a small part of her identity. “That’s one of the great gifts of this world and this job is that she is so much bigger than her gender,” said the 37-year-old. “She’s defined by her ethics, her moral self, her political ambition, her bipolar condition. There’s just so much at play.” Now who needs sex scenes when you've got all that?
Homeland's finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.
