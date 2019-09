And then, there's the riveting storyline of the mistrust between Keane and her intelligence advisers, led by Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham). "We were in this incredibly interesting position to make this show even more relevant in the middle of our production schedule," Gansa explained, referring to the troubled relationship between Trump and members of agencies including the FBI and CIA. "[The election] delineated this crazy situation in which the chief executive of the United States does not trust his own intelligence community. What better subject matter for our show than a newly elected president at odds with our own spies?"