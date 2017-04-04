They also increased the screen-time for a new character named Brett O'Keefe, a conspiracy theory-peddling, hate-mongering alt-right radio host that Gansa said was inspired by controversial InfoWars host Alex Jones. (The character also bares an uncanny physical resemblance to Steve Bannon, IMHO.) Apparently, the character drew on Jones enough to rile up the far-right host. "The real Alex Jones went on a bit of a tirade," after seeing the show, Gansa said. (Jones went so far as to accuse the show's producers of "stealing his identity," in Gansa's words, and challenged the actor, Weber, to a fist fight.)