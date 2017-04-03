While the scope of who, what, when and exactly where still needs to be figured out, Carrie’s first instinct is that it has something to do with Madame Keane. Carrie immediately calls her aid in New York City to warn them to keep their guard up, and while distracted by a bad phone connection, she realizes “east coast” also makes right where she’s standing, a possible target. The terrorists might've planted a trap in the house before they fled. When an FBI agent forces open the locked door to the garage, it triggers a bomb to go off. And Sekou Bah’s Medina Medley truck, along with everything and everyone in its vicinity, gets blown to shreds.